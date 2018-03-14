Calling all EU based hackers: Sign up for the TC Hackathon at VivaTech

Calling all European developers! It’s time to show the tech world your crazy-mad skills at the TechCrunch Hackathon in Paris on May 25-26 at VivaTech. It’s one thing to create amazing new apps back in the comfort of your home or office; try doing it while competing against hundreds of top-notch hackers racing against a 24-hour clock. Do you have what it takes? There’s only one way to find out; get your free tickets today.

An important reminder before you get too excited: this Hackathon is open only to residents from one of these European countries. And while it’s absolutely free to compete in the Hackathon, we have only a limited number of tickets available, so don’t wait. Once they’re gone, that’s it: no second chances.

The TechCrunch Hackathon is a sprint that feels like a marathon. Competitors form ad hoc teams and have just 24 hours to create, code and hack their way to a working product using BeMyApp, the official Hackathon platform. Then, after 24 sleep-deprived hours (and enough caffeine to kill a rhino), you’ll have 60 seconds to present your creation to a panel of judges.

You’ll get tired, hungry and possibly even cranky but most of all, you’ll have a blast doing what you do best: creating tech magic. Oh, and who cares about a little exhaustion when you could take home the €5,000 grand-prize, right?

Hackathon judges give each competing team a numerical score from 1 to 5. The top-scoring team nabs the cash, but every team that receives a score of three or higher gets five tickets to VivaTech 2019 plus two Innovator tickets to TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin in November.

Now, a TechCrunch event just wouldn’t be a TechCrunch event without sweet swag, prizes and other goodies from our sponsors. And this Hackathon won’t disappoint in that area. We’ll have more details on the contests and prizes in the coming weeks.

The TechCrunch Hackathon at VivaTech takes place at the Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris on May 25-26. We can’t wait to see what you can do, so register for your Hackathon ticket today.