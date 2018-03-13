Twitch will now give Prime users free games each month

A bit of fun news for Amazon / Twitch Prime users: you’re going to get some free games each month.

Twitch has just announced Free Games With Prime, a program in a similar vein as Microsoft’s Games with Gold on Xbox Live, or Sony’s offerings alongside PlayStation Plus.

In short: each month, they’ll offer a selection of PC games. Download them within the offering window, and they’re yours to keep (though it’s unclear, at this point, if you can keep them if your Prime subscription lapses; we’re asking). Miss the window and you’re probably out of luck — but as long as you’re good with calendar reminders, it’s pretty easy to stay on top of things.

It’s open to anyone with a Twitch Prime subscription — which, for the most part, means you’ve linked an Amazon Prime account to your Twitch account.

The first games, coming March 15th:

Superhot

Shadow Tactics

Tales from Candlekeep

Oxenfree

Mr. Shifty

And coming in April:

Tales from the Borderlands

SteamWorld Dig 2

Kingsway

Tokyo 42

Dubwars

In the meantime: if you haven’t checked out Superhot, do yourself a favor and do so when it’s free come Thursday.