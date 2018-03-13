Google Assistant multi-step routines are now live in the U.S.

Google Assistant is about to start doing more without quite as much talking on your part. Long-awaited multi-step routines are just today starting to roll out to users in the U.S., as first spotted by Android Police.

In the case of “Good Morning,” which seems to be the first of the multi-step routines to go live, you can get Assistant to do stuff like turn on your lights, tell you about your calendar or the weather and traffic, and then pop on some tunes or a podcast all with a single command.

Google will be starting with six specific routines according to the company’s support page on the topic, with “Good morning,” “Bedtime,” “Leaving home,” “I’m home,” “Commuting to work” and “Commuting home” being the phrases you’ll get to stylize. It sounds like the rest of these commands will be available in the coming days. It is very peculiar that certain options are only available for certain phrases; you would imagine that they’d build the pipeline in a more customizable manner.

These routines will also change depending on who’s talking to the Google Home, so if you have loaded your profile it will give calendar alerts specific to your account.

I’ve been pretty pumped about this — home assistants are at their worst when you get home and have to rattle off two or three different commands to get your stuff turned on. Stringing commands together reliably would be awesome, but having a few generic catch-alls is a good place to start that takes care of a lot of the use cases.

Alexa has notably already had this feature for a few months, and their app is a bit more fleshed out in this regard. Still waiting on this feature for HomePod though.