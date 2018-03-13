Apple’s WWDC returns to San Jose, June 4-8

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2018 is now officially official. The company posted the dates on its site, noting that its big annual developer’s conference will be returning to San Jose on June 4. This marks the second year in a row WWDC has been held in the South Bay, after a long run at San Francisco’s Moscone Center.

As we noted when the dates were announced in February of last year, the decision made sense at the time, given the rapidly rising cost of living in SF and the fact that the show needs some room to grow. The area around San Jose’s McEnery Convention Center offers easier booking than SF for those who plan to attend the event.

Registration is now live on the site, costing a not insignificant $1,599 — the same price as the last couple of years. Of course, even at that level, becoming one of the “thousands” of attendees isn’t that straightforward. The company says it will be letting developers buy tickets by random selection. The submission process closes March 22. The company will alert developers the following afternoon.

The company announced in a press release that it also will be opening the show to 350 “Student Scholarships” for the 29th annual event. The program offers a free ticket to students in STEM organizations. There’s an application form over on the company’s site for those looking to save a few (well, 1,599) bucks.

Among other things, last year marked the debut of ARKit, the company’s big push into augmented reality content. Rumors of hardware announcements have been bubbling up for some time, as well, over the last few weeks. Word has it that refreshed MacBooks and a new iPad Pro are on the slate for the event’s kickoff.