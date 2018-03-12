YouTube TV pricing goes up by $5/month starting tomorrow

YouTube TV has grown quite a bit since its launch in April of last year. The service now has more than 300,000 users, according to a report, and is available in nearly 100 markets.

That said, the service is raising prices tomorrow. Which means today is the last day you can subscribe to YouTube TV for $35/month.

The price hike was announced last month, as the company plans to add more channels to the live streaming service. And, as a result, YouTube TV is going from $35/month to $40/month.

YouTube TV launched with a wide variety of programming from networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CW, ESPN, AMC, FX, FXX, Disney Channel (plus Disney Jr. and XD), E!, USA, Bravo, Syfy, MSNBC, Telemundo, Sprout, Freeform, NatGeo and more. In February, the service added Turner-owned networks, including TNT, TBS, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, HLN, truTV and Turner Classic Movies, along with NBA TV and MLB Network.

Folks who have already subscribed to YouTube TV or do so today will be grandfathered in to the $35/month pricing.

While YouTube TV continues to grow, the service faces steep competition by VOD streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as well as Hulu with Live TV, which is said to have 450,000 pay subscribers.