Crypto author Paul Vigna talks about the future of token sales

Paul Vigna, along with his writing partner Michael Casey, are crypto gurus. A crypto critic and Wall Street Journal reporter, Vigna sees through the hype and looks for the value inherent in the crypto system.

Vigna and I spoke during this, the 100th episode of Technotopia. Vigna has a lot to say about the market and feels that his new book, the Truth Machine, picks up where his and Casey’s first book, The Age of Cryptocurrency left off. Now that some of the bloom has gone off the crypto rose, Vigna says things are getting more serious and far more interesting.

Technotopia is a podcast by John Biggs about a better future. You can subscribe in Stitcher, RSS, or iTunes and listen the MP3 here.