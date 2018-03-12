Apple orders first animated show from ‘Bob’s Burgers’ creator

Apple has more original content news: It picked up two seasons of a new musical animated comedy from Loren Bouchard, the creator of Bob’s Burgers. The series is called Central Park, and is co-written by Josh Gad and Nora Smith in addition to Bouchard, and it follows a group of caretakers who live and work in the titular location in New York.

The show also stars Gad, as well as Titus Burgess (from Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, as we’ll as Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci and more). Each season will run 13 episodes, and as mentioned a total of two seasons have been ordered.

20th Century Fox Television is the production studio behind the show, and its decision to go with Apple instead of its own larger corporate entity is unusual, which likely means either Apple was very convincing with its offer or Fox’s TV studio is more interested in branching out to alternative distribution platforms.

Apple has a dozen or so series on order, ranging from drama to comedy, anthology sci-fi and plenty more beyond that. Apple SVP Eddy Cue told SXSW attendees this morning that the company’s intent with its original content push is to aim for quality over quantity, and that it isn’t afraid to spend in order to get it.

