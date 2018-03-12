TechCrunch Disrupt’s Main Stage always features interviews with the best and brightest tech founders, innovators and investors from around the world. As good as those interviews are, past attendees tell us that they’d love even more opportunities to address their burning questions around emerging trends and technologies. That’s why we’ve created Q&A Sessions for Disrupt San Francisco 2018 — our biggest, most ambitious Disrupt ever.

How do Q&A Sessions differ from Main Stage interviews? For starters, they are designed to let the audience drive the discussion. Each 45-minute session consists of a panel of subject experts, many drawn from the main stage, the audience and a TechCrunch moderator. Topics vary and relate to the 12 category tracks featured at Disrupt SF 2018 — like blockchain, fintech and artificial intelligence, to name just a few.

Q&A Sessions are also smaller and more intimate, which gives the audience and panel a chance to dig deep into the crucial tech topics of the day. Questions will be curated from the audience, and it’s the perfect opportunity to follow-up on any questions that came up during Main Stage interviews. Or go crazy and start a whole new conversation.

The only way to take part in a Q&A Session is to show up IRL. Oh, and you’d best get there early. Space is limited, and admission is strictly first come, first served. When we get closer to the event, we’ll publish all the Q&A sessions online, along with the agendas for our other content stages. Be sure to sign up for the latest updates.

Of course, the Q&A Sessions represent only one fun and exciting aspect of Disrupt SF 2018. There’s the world-renowned Startup Battlefield, our Virtual Hackathon, Startup Alley with more than 1,200 early-stage startups and exhibitors, an amazing roster of speakers ranging from tech titans to business moguls, hands-on workshops, the CrunchMatch networking service, a first-hand look at the future of technology and exciting After Parties.

