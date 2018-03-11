Warner Bros. is pre-registering people for its Westworld game

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is capitalizing on the wildly successful Westworld experience at South by Southwest and offering pre-registration for its upcoming mobile game — based on HBO’s series of the same name.

Produced by the company’s WB Games in San Francisco through a collaboration with Kilter Films, the game was developed by Behaviour Interactive and will be released later this year for Android and iOS platforms.

The games team is working closely with Westworld’s producers and writers to develop a narrative that can complement the themes of the series, according to a statement.

In the game, players can assume the roles of a new trainee to the Delos company who has access to the Training Simulations. Through the gameplay, players will take over aspects of the park’s operations — including designing the artificially intelligent “hosts” that populate the park and serving the needs of guests.

“This game is an opportunity to give mobile gamers a fresh and exciting way to interact with the engrossing themes and enigmatic narrative explored by the Westworld series,” said Jonathan Knight, vice president, studio head at WB Games San Francisco, in a statement. “We can’t wait for fans to get their hands on the game to develop their own unique strategy to orchestrate and explore the perfect park experience.”

Here’s a taste of the game’s graphics and themes. It’s not clear if the mobile game will mirror the show’s incredibly adult content directly (I can’t imagine that it would), but for fans, it’s another way to keep the series going — and a way for Warner Bros. to continue to print cash off of its second-most successful new drama (God I miss Game of Thrones).

