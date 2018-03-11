Data on a street corner

hoodline
This week on CTRL+T, we talk MoviePass’s tracking drama and the way the local world works – media-style.

We’re joined in the studio by Eric Eldon, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Hoodline (and former co-editor of TechCrunch and therefor my former boss). Hoodline is a local news site that covers hoods in San Francisco and Oakland “near you.” As in down the street from where you are.

We talks the local news media landscape and a new data wire service that Hoodline just launched to make your hood even more your hood.

