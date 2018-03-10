Original Content podcast: ‘Everything Sucks!’ overcomes our skepticism

We were pretty skeptical about Everything Sucks!, a Netflix high school comedy set in the 1990s, which seemed to promise nostalgia, nostalgia and more nostalgia.

The opening minutes of the premiere seemed to confirm those fears, as obvious ’90s references seemed to pile up one after another. But then the show kept going, and we found ourselves pulled into the story of Luke O’Neil (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) and Kate Messner (Peyton Kennedy), two awkward students with their own secrets and struggles.

In the latest episode of TechCrunch’s Original Content podcast, we discuss our initial impressions of the series, and how those impressions changed as we walked.

We also recap Barack and Michelle Obama reported negotiations to create a Netflix show, Jon Favreau’s deal to write a live action Star Wars show for Disney and this year’s Academy Awards. Plus, co-host Jordan Crook talks about watching the Star Wars movies for the first time (she’s only getting around to it now).

You can listen in the player above,