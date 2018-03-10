Now you can have a conversation with Alexa without screaming ‘Hey, Alexa’ for every request

Those with digital home assistants know this phenomenon all too well. You ask Siri, Google or Alexa to hook it up with the facts, they provide an answer, but then you have a follow-up question. In order to ask that follow-up question, you have to say “Hey, Siri,” “Hey, Google” or “Alexa” all over again. It’s a true annoyance in this first-world we live in.

The feature is available on all hands-free Alexa-enabled devices, like the Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Spot. The follow-up mode won’t work, however, if Alexa isn’t “confident you’re speaking to her,” according to Amazon.

This opt-in feature enables Alexa to listen for five seconds after she’s served up her first response. You’ll know if Alexa is ready for a follow-up question if the blue indicator light is on after Alexa answers your first question. If you have nothing else to say, homegirl will go back to sleep until you “Hey, Alexa” her again.

“For example, if she detects that speech was background noise or that the intent of the speech was not clear,” Amazon explained in a customer service page for Alexa.

It’ll be interesting to see how well this works. If you have an Alexa device, be sure to let us know how Follow-Up mode works for you.

This past holiday season, Amazon’s Echo Dot was the top-selling Amazon device, as well as the top-selling product available from any manufacturer across all categories on Amazon.com, with millions sold.