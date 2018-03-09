Fortnite is coming to iOS, will sport cross play with PC and PS4

Fornite is on fire. The popular game takes the familiar artistic direction and freemium structure of popular mobile games and combines it with the last-person-standing gameplay directive of other viral titles like PUBG to get users running and gunning through its maps.

The game will be expanding beyond its home on consoles and PC/Mac with the launch of “Fortnite Mobile” in iOS next week. Starting Monday, players can begin signing up for an invite to play on iOS. The company says it will be adding players over “the coming months” so it sounds like this is still going to be very much in the trial phase.

If you’re expecting things to be pared down from the desktop and console varieties of the title, you’d be amiss. Epic Games claims that Fortnite will boast the “same gameplay, same map, same content, same weekly updates.”

What is perhaps most interesting is that the iOS version is going to support cross play with PS4 and PC, a really interesting move that could be game-changing or lead mobile players into an arena where they don’t have a chance. How everything will handle on the touch controls is probably the chief question; it seems pretty unlikely that controls on an iPhone or iPad will be able to trump players with a keyboard or controller, but we’ll obviously have a better idea at launch.

Epic Games also says support for Android will be coming “in the next few months.”