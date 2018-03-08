Uber brings on Amazon voice exec to lead product team

Uber has hired Assaf Ronen, Amazon’s now-former vice president of voice and natural user interface shopping, Recode first reported. As SVP and head of product at Uber, Ronen will help Uber “lean in on product this year,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in a memo obtained by Recode.

Ronen is set to replace Uber Head of Product Daniel Graf, who will remain on board as an advisor and help get Graf up to speed. Before Uber, Graf had a long run at Google before moving to Twitter and, eventually, to Uber. In total, Graf spent a little over two years at Uber.

It’s not clear what his next move will be. What is clear, however, is that it was Graf’s decision to leave the company, Khosrowshahi wrote in his memo.

“This was not an easy or quick decision,” he wrote. “In true Swiss fashion, Daniel wanted to ensure that 2018 planning and perf were done, the team was stable and I had a plan for leadership of the team going forward.”

Graf’s departure comes shortly after Frances Frei, Uber’s SVP of leadership and strategy, left her day-to-day role after less than one year. As is the plan with Graf, Frei is staying on at Uber as an advisor.

Uber was not immediately available for comment. We’ll update this story if we hear back.

Featured Image: Photo by studioEAST/Getty Images/Getty Images