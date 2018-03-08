Nintendo is bringing Super Smash Bros. to Switch in 2018

This is the best news you’ll hear all day: Super Smash Bros. is coming to the Nintendo Switch this year. Nintendo dropped a new teaser for the game, which is as yet untitled, during its Nintendo Direct webcast on Thursday.

If you’re not familiar with the franchise, you are living a sad, unfulfilling existence. Actually, though, you should know about Nintendo’s brawler fighting game series, in which popular characters from Nintendo’s most successful game franchises battle it out in whimsical, platform-filled arenas.

We don’t know much about the game yet — the trailer features characters you’d expect to have in the game, like Mario and Link. But we do know it’s coming sometime this year (likely closer to holiday season, if I had to guess).

This is exciting now just because Super Smash Bros. is a good franchise, but also because the Switch is a near-perfect platform for fighting games, and especially this series’ brand of local multiplayer-friendly fun.