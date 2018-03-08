Netflix CEO predicts $15 billion in revenue this year
Samsung’s Galaxy S9 deserves better than Bixby
Streaming giant Netflix is expecting to get even bigger this year. Netflix, which has 117 million subscribers worldwide and brought in $11 billion in revenue last year, expects to hit $15 billion in revenue this year, USA Today reports. That’s based on a prediction Netflix CEO Reed Hastings made at an event this week.
Earlier this week, Netflix announced a number of updates to make its platform more family-friendly. The move comes as Disney gears up to launch its own streaming service that won’t feature any R-rated content.
Netflix crossed $100 billion in market cap in January, when it reported its Q4 earnings. At the time of publication, Netflix was worth $137.98 billion.Featured Image: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
0
SHARES