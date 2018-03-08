Blockchain is potentially the most disruptive new technology since the internet itself, and that’s why TechCrunch is proud to announce our first event dedicated entirely to blockchain, crypto and the future of the internet.

Building on the hugely successful Disrupt San Francisco 2017 event, which included discussions on blockchain startups, cryptocurrency and ICOs with guests such as Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin, we’re delighted to host TC Sessions: Blockchain on July 6 in Zug, the city in Switzerland known as “Crypto Valley” because of the numerous blockchain companies that have moved there to capitalize on Zug’s openness to blockchain experiments and forward-thinking approach to regulation.

Blockchain technologies are going to transform many parts of the economy as we know it today, thanks to open architecture, decentralization and smart contract feature. Dubious ICOs, scaling issues and hacks have cast a bit of a shadow, but the reality is dozens of stunning blockchain implementations and trials are moving ahead in many business domains, from major banks, to big logistics and technology companies, to fast-emerging startups.

At TC Sessions: Blockchain, TechCrunch’s editors will bring top figures in the blockchain technology world to the stage to discuss how and where blockchain technology is going to disrupt the status quo.

In that light, we’re really pleased to announce that our first speaker is Brian Behlendorf, the executive director of the Hyperledger project, an open source, collaborative effort advancing blockchain technologies in areas like marketplaces, data-sharing networks, micro-currencies and decentralized digital communities.

Behlendorf is one of the world’s leading authorities on open source technologies. He was a primary developer of the Apache Web server, the most popular web server software on the internet, and a founding member of the Apache Software Foundation. He has also served on the boards of the Mozilla Foundation since 2003 and the Electronic Frontier Foundation since 2013. He was the founding CTO of CollabNet and CTO of the World Economic Forum and a managing director at Mithril Capital Management LLC.

Some of the topics you can expect to hear Behlendorf and dozens of other leading lights discuss include: How decentralization will impact the internet and the landscape of web services today; how big businesses and enterprises are moving forward to tap the potential of the blockchain; what the future of financing through crypto and ICOs might look like; and the important technological breakthroughs and challenges facing blockchain.

We’ll be announcing additional confirmed speakers for the event in the coming weeks and months, but you can already book your seat at the event. Seating is limited.

If you’re interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at this event, contact us here.