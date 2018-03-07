TechCrunch is proud to bring Startup Battlefield Europe to Paris in partnership with VivaTech, which takes place on May 24th – 25. Thousands of founders, business leaders, investors, academics, students, and media will descend on the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles to see the future of tech. And TechCrunch will be there searching for the first winner of Startup Battlefield Europe. It could be your company, so what are you waiting for — apply right here.

Startup Battlefield is the premier platform for launching early-stage startups to the world. Why? It shines a bright spotlight on the best up-and-coming tech companies and places them in front of top-notch investors, tech titans and global media. We love finding, showcasing and connecting the top tech talent in the world, and Startup Battlefield can launch your early-stage startup into the tech stratosphere.

Don’t just take our word for it. Since 2007, our Startup Battlefield Alumni community numbers nearly 750 companies that have collectively raised more than $8 billion and generated 100 exits. Just some of the notable names include Fitbit, Dropbox, Yammer and Mint. Every company that competes in Startup Battlefield joins that august community. Talk about a networking opportunity.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Once TechCrunch editors select the competitors, the company founders receive free coaching to help perfect their pitch. Each team gets six minutes to dazzle the judges and answer their questions — in front of a large, live audience. Five chosen finalists then pitch again to a fresh panel of judges. And from the five comes one — the winner of Startup Battlefield Europe. Oh, and we live-stream the whole event to millions of viewers around the world (and it’s available later, on demand).

In addition to worldwide media coverage and industry exposure, the winner wins €25,000 in no-equity cash an all-expense paid trip for two to San Francisco and (if they are still eligible) the opportunity to compete in the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018 — our biggest event. And in case you’re wondering, TechCrunch doesn’t take an equity cut, and we won’t charge you anything to apply or participate.

You can check out our FAQ for all the nitty-gritty details, but you literally have nothing to lose and everything to gain. Startup Battlefield takes place at VivaTech on May 24th – 25. Don’t miss out on this opportunity. Apply today.