TechCrunch’s Disrupt events are known for big launch announcements, like the first public rollout of Dag Kittlaus’ Siri-killer Viv, as well as ground-breaking interviews with the top figures in the startup and technology world, like Marc Benioff, Vitalik Buterin, Diane Greene, Ann Wojcicki and hundreds more. Those interviews and TechCrunch’s storied Startup Battlefield devour three days on the Main Stage with hardly a break, which is amazing, but for the TechCrunch editors, still a little disappointing. Why? Because we never have enough time for all the great stories.

Disrupt SF 2018 (September 5-7), however, will be different. We are taking full advantage of the event’s new location at Moscone West to introduce The Next Stage, which will double the volume of programming at the show.

Just like the Main Stage, The Next Stage will feature fireside chats and panel discussions, but the programming will favor topics crucial to the success of founders and investors alike, such as trends affecting early-stage fund raising, key life lessons from notable serial entrepreneurs and in-depth discussions among technologists, founders and investors in today’s big categories, including AI, mobility, biotech, blockchain and many more. We might not get to every good Disrupt-worthy programming moment, but we will certainly get to many more.

The Next Stage and Main Stage are open to anyone with an Innovator, Founder, Investor or Insider Pass. And don’t worry about missing a session, event attendees will have access to video-on-demand programming from both stages.

