Where do savvy developers, hackers, tech builders and makers go to test their mettle and push the very limits of their creativity and endurance? To a Hackathon, where else? We’re psyched to announce that the next TechCrunch Hackathon takes place at VivaTech on May 25-26 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. It’s a perfect match in the City of Love as thousands of founders, business leaders, investors, academics, students and media arrive to see what the future of technology has in store.

If you’re not familiar with our Hackathon, its where hundreds of hackers form teams and then work feverishly to code, hack and give birth to great products in less than 24 hours. Then, sleep-deprived though they may be, the teams present their creations rapid-fire to a panel of judges. It’s exhausting work and exhilarating fun. Fortunately, France lifted its ban on Red Bull, so you should be fueled and ready to go.

Here are a few more things you need to know about the TechCrunch Hackathon at VivaTech. For starters, its open only to residents from one of these European countries. We’ve also partnered with BeMyApp, who will be the official Hackathon platform.

Hackathon judges will give each competing team a numerical score, and the grand-prize winning team walks away with major bragging rights along with a cool €5,000. But all teams that score a three or higher will receive five tickets to VivaTech 2019 and two Innovator tickets to TC Disrupt Berlin in November.

Of course, a Hackathon just wouldn’t be a Hackathon without a selection of prizes and goodies from our sponsors. We’ll have more details on the contests and prizes in the coming weeks.

Hackathon tickets are absolutely free, but we have only a limited number of hacker spots available and they’ll disappear quickly. Once they’re gone, that’s it — no second chances. Sign up to be part of this hack now.

The TechCrunch Hackathon at VivaTech in Paris takes place on May 25-26, 2018. Don’t miss your opportunity to show the tech world what you can do. Get your ticket to hack today.