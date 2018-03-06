Tinkerer Jonathan Zufi talks about design and Escape From New York

This week on Technotopia I talked to Jonathan Zufi, creator of the LifeClock One, a replica of the watch worn by Snake Plissken in Escape From New York. Zufi loves design and his insight on what makes something a timeless classic – even when it comes to computer hardware – is fascinating.

Zufi is also the author of Iconic, a book that details Apple products from the earliest days to the latest models. It’s a beautiful book and the photos are amazing. It’s well worth a read if you’re into design, hardware, or Apple.

Technotopia is a podcast by John Biggs about a better future. You can subscribe in Stitcher, RSS, or iTunes and listen the MP3 here.