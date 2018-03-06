Gadgets
tinkerer
iframe
Software
computing

Tinkerer Jonathan Zufi talks about design and Escape From New York

Posted by
Next Story

Condé Nast Traveler revamps its website and unveils 20 new city guides

This week on Technotopia I talked to Jonathan Zufi, creator of the LifeClock One, a replica of the watch worn by Snake Plissken in Escape From New York. Zufi loves design and his insight on what makes something a timeless classic – even when it comes to computer hardware – is fascinating.

Zufi is also the author of Iconic, a book that details Apple products from the earliest days to the latest models. It’s a beautiful book and the photos are amazing. It’s well worth a read if you’re into design, hardware, or Apple.

Technotopia is a podcast by John Biggs about a better future. You can subscribe in Stitcher, RSS, or iTunes and listen the MP3 here.

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • tinkerer
  • iframe
  • Software
  • computing
  • Gadgets
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Condé Nast Traveler revamps its website and unveils 20 new city guides

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard