Paris-based VC firm Ventech is raising a new fund

Ventech has been around for 20 years, which is the equivalent of 80 years in tech time. And the VC firm is still going strong as it just announced the initial closing of a new fund. The firm has raised $170 million (€140 million) and wants to reach the $250 million hard cap (€200 million) within a few months.

And Ventech isn’t going to reinvent the wheel. The firm plans to do more of the same with seed and Series A investments in Europe. As the name suggest, Ventech is looking for tech investments in general. You can expect investments that range between €0.5 million and €15 million ($18.6 million).

Recent notable investments include StickyADS.tv, Vestiaire Collective and Webedia. Over the past 20 years, the firm has handled 120 investments, which led to 60 exits including 15 IPOs. That’s quite a good ratio.

Ventech Capital V represents the fifth European fund for the firm. Ventech has also raised multiple funds in China.

Behind the scene, Ventech relies exclusively on European institutional investors and family offices. You won’t find any big industrial company in the list of limited partners.

Ventech Europe has partners in Paris, Munich and Helsinki. If you’re creating a startup in one of those areas, chances are they want to hear from you. Many portfolio companies have opened offices in the U.S., so the firm knows how to enter the U.S. market too.