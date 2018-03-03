Incubating tech in the shadow of the civil rights movement

When Birmingham led the charge in the civil rights movement in the sixties, the city inadvertently created big shoes for itself to later fill. Just how Birmingham was the birthplace of many civil rights actions in the sixties, the city wants to be the birthplace of true diversity and inclusion in the tech industry.

I found that out and more when I visited Birmingham and explored its tech scene a couple of weeks ago. On this week’s episode of CTRL+T, Henry Pickavet and I explore a bit of the Birmingham tech scene, diversity and inclusion in tech, as well as the slave insurance industry.

