Maven brings its Maven Gig service for on-demand economy workers to Austin

Maven has launched its Maven Gig offering in Austin, just ahead of SXSW when there will probably be a fair amount of ride-hailing and on-demand food delivery activity. Maven Gig is the arm of GM’s Maven mobility brand that caters specifically to gig economy workers, with cars available to freelancers who drive only occasionally, and only essentially to offer ride-hailing services via Lyft and Uber, or delivery through things like Postmates and Uber Eats.

Maven Gig will have 20 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles in service in Austin starting today, which are available for flat rate weekly rentals that also including unlimited mileage, insurance (minus deductibles) and any maintenance costs. Charging will be free for a limited time using the Austin Energy Plug-In EVerywhere and EVgo networks, and pricing for rentals starts at $229 per week plus taxes.

GM and Maven are claiming an estimated gas savings of around 250,000 gallons of fuel since Maven launches Bolt EVs into the fleet, with 6.5 million purely electric miles driven via the service since last February.

Maven’s work expanding to new markets and growing its product lines has been impressive, and indicates a seriousness on GM’s part to build out and mature this aspect of its mobility services approach. It’s a good way to capitalize on changing urban ownership trends now, and a smart bet to lay a groundwork for a future GM-operated autonomous vehicle service platform in the future, too.