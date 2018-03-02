Galaxy S9’s display takes honors alongside its camera

Earlier this morning Samsung’s Galaxy S9’s camera was awarded the highest-yet score from DxOMark, and now its screen gets the best-of-all-time nod from DisplayMate and display wonk Ray Soneira. The margins between the victor and the vanquished, however, are growing thinner every generation.

The S9 beats its competitors, chiefly the iPhone X if we’re honest, in nearly every aspect, from color accuracy to custom settings. Many of the measurements taken in Soneira’s lab set records: color gamut, contrast ratio, screen reflectance, viewing angle tolerance… the S9 takes top marks in all of them.

The iPhone X does have a higher brightness in certain scenarios, but real color fiends will be more concerned with the highly configurable color gamut settings, with adjustable white points and other items that make it conceivable that you could grade footage on this phone. And presumably the shots on that excellent camera will be similarly well-presented.

As for the rest of the device, you’ll have to wait for our review — I wouldn’t expect any major changes from the successes of its predecessors, but at least you know it’ll look good doing the same things.