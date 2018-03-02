Amazon Prime Video will now slake your thirst for bad but great reality TV

Amazon Prime Video just added a heaping helping of reality TV to its catalog, including multiple seasons of Hell’s Kitchen, River Monsters, Whale Wars, Miami Ink, Survivorman, Hoarding: Buried Alive and a whole lot of other shows that have ruined the once sterling reputations of networks like TLC, A&E and others (via Variety).

These shows are pure, unadulterated trash and that’s why I love them all so much. So, so very much. Amazon has effectively ruined me with this addition, since I’m already inclined to both A) binge on streaming services and B) watch the broadcast marathons of most of these shows when they happen to air on their original networks.

The shows I mentioned above were mere highlights, too, and there’s such a rich tapestry of vile, reprehensible “reality fare” that it was hard to narrow it at all. Here’s the full list for your guilty pleasure:

Hell’s Kitchen” (Seasons 1-15)

“Toddlers & Tiaras” (Seasons 1-9)

“Kitchen Nightmares” (Seasons 1-7)

“Miami Ink” (Seasons 1-6)

“Addicted” (Season 2)

“Man vs. Wild” (Seasons 1-3)

“Survivorman” (Seasons 1-7)

“Hoarding: Buried Alive” (Seasons 4-8)

“What Not to Wear” (Final Season)

“Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction” (Seasons 1-4)

“Unsolved Mysteries” (Seasons 1-12)

“Forensic Files (20 seasons)

“Most Haunted” (Seasons 1-15)

“My Five Wives” (Season 1-2)

“I Shouldn’t Be Alive” (Seasons 3-6)

“Rich Bride Poor Bride” (Seasons 1-6)

“Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer” (Season 1)

“River Monsters” (Seasons 1-9)

“Whale Wars” (Seasons 1-6)

“Leah Remini: It’s All Relative” (Seasons 1-2)

Now I have to go because I have to watch ALL OF IT. Never tell anyone I told you I like this stuff: That’s our little secret.