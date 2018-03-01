Travis Kalanick joins medical tech startup’s board of directors

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has joined the board of directors for Kareo, a medical health tech startup, Axios reports. TechCrunch has since confirmed the appointment, along with the addition of Rob Reid to the board. This is Kalanick’s first public appointment since his ouster from Uber in June.

Kalanick was an angel investor in Kareo, a company that has raised about $125 million in venture funding. The company is geared toward physicians with independent practices to help with patient communications, payments and marketing.

“The company has experienced increasing provider growth in the last year, and the changes in the healthcare sector now underway further accelerate demand for Kareo’s clinical and business management platform,” a Kareo spokesperson told TechCrunch. “We’re the first and only technology platform built with the provider and the patient in mind, allowing doctors to efficiently and effectively manage all of the major functions of their practice. Travis and Rob each have valuable experience scaling technology businesses and we’re excited to have them contribute to the continued growth and success of Kareo.”

Kareo was co-founded by a friend of Kalanick’s, Dan Rodrigues. The two had previously co-founded Scour, a music search startup, together in 1997.

In a memo, obtained by Axios, Rodrigues says Kalanick has been an “enthusiastic believer in our vision since our inception and he is excited to work with us more directly to bring innovation to healthcare and help us reach out goals for market leadership.”

In addition to being on Kareo’s board of directors, Kalanick remains on Uber’s board.

Featured Image: (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)/Getty Images