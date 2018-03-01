Jaguar reveals the new all-electric I-PACE SUV

Jaguar has finally fully revealed the official I-PACE all-electric SUV, a vehicle with just under 240 miles of range and a 0 to 60 mph time of under five seconds. The car can also charge to 80 percent from empty in 40 minutes using special quick charger hardware, and a 15-minute top-up is good for around 62 miles of additional range.

The I-PACE looks like Jaguar’s best attempt to do a Tesla impression in more ways than the electric powertrain, however: The automaker is also promising over-the-air updates for the car, and connected controls that tie in to a mobile app for your phone, including charging status information. OTA is a first for Jaguar with this new EV offering.

In the cabin, there are touchscreens for infotainment readout, along with standard physical controls for additional cabin control options. The vehicle has the silhouette and physical footprint of a crossover or compact SUV, but it’s also designed to make the most of its interior and luggage space, with fold-flat rear seats and nearly 400 gallons of total interior volume with that configuration.

The car’s battery is located centrally in the base of the car, which provides a 50/50 weight distribution split between the back and front of the vehicle according to Jaguar. Those batteries power front and back axle motors, which means it’s also an all-wheel drive vehicle, and of course emits zero emissions.

Pre-orders for the car start today, and the SUV will begin being delivered to buyers in the second half of 2018. We’ll find out about U.S. pricing, and get a closer look at the car, next week at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland.