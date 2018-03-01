Harley-Davidson and Alta Motors to co-develop electric motorcycles

Motorcycle giant Harley-Davidson is now a stakeholder in Alta Motors, the electric motorcycle and light vehicle EV drivetrain maker based in Brisbane, California. Harley-Davidson and Alta made the investment public today, and also announced that Alta Motors will collaborate with the legendary motorbike maker on building future electric motorcycles as part of the deal.

This comes hot on the heels of Harley-Davidson’s announcement that it will be releasing an all-electric motorcycle, a first for the company, sometime in 2019. The collaboration between Harley and Alta will focus on “new electric urban motorcycles,” and both will also continue to develop their own lines of motorcycles independently.

Alta has focused primarily on dirt bikes and off-road lightweight two-wheel vehicles, though it does offer a street legal version. But this could open the door to a very different kind of offering from its current Redshift line, and into something more aimed at the average urban commuter.