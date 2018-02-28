Amazon Prime Video will now show pay-per-view UFC fights

If you’re a UFC fan you’ll now have another place to watch fights — Amazon Prime Video.

The online retailers just announced that starting with UFC 222 on March 3rd, all pay-per-view UFC fights will be available to buy and watch on Amazon prime.

Fights can be preordered and also purchased up to four hours after the start time (in case you want to tune in late just for a title fight) and purchasers will also be able to rewind during the event and replay it within a 24-hour window.

It’s the first time live pay-per-view material is being made available on Amazon Prime Video, and is another reminder that the platform thinks live sports are an important component of an attractive content offering.

While UFC’s fights are available to buy and stream on their own website, this deal is important because it adds a viewing option where many more potential viewers will likely already have accounts and payment methods on file. No one likes signing up for a service or downloading a new streaming app on their device, so having UFC pay-per-view available for Prime members to easily buy should lead to more viewers and purchases, especially for the more casual fan.

Featured Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC/Getty Images