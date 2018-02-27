Join Michael Casey and Paul Vigna in New York tomorrow

A reminder that I’m going to have Paul Vigna and Michael Casey, authors of The Truth Machine, onstage with me next week at Knotel, a co-working and event space in Manhattan. I’d love for you to come.

You can RSVP here and space is limited. It’s happening Tomorrow, February 28, at 7pm and will feature a 35-minute talk with two of the top writers in crypto. These guys literally wrote the book on bitcoin and their new book is about to hit store shelves. I will also have a maximum of five crypto pitches on stage after the talk so if you’d like to pitch please fill this out. If you don’t hear from me you weren’t picked for this round.

Featured Image: D-Keine/Getty Images