Apple adds an M. Night Shyamalan thriller to its roster of original shows

Apple will apparently have every kind of show from anyone with any kind of name working in Hollywood when it launches its updated approach to original video content: The latest original on its slate is a 10-episode, half-hour thriller series order that will be executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan, who is also going to direct the first installment (via Variety).

The thriller is being written by writer Tony Basgallop, who wrote 24: Live Another Day and 24: Legacy (so he is familiar with action-packed TV productions). There’s not much else we know about the show at this stage, beyond that it’s described as a “psychological thriller,” which makes sense given that Shyamalan is attached.

The Unbreakable director’s latest foray into TV, ‘Wayward Pines,’ just ended after a two-season run, but last year’s Split was a hit and will lead into the forthcoming sequel Glass.

Meanwhile, Apple’s upcoming original TV slate is looking positively packed, and includes a Reese Witherspoon/Jennifer Aniston hour-long drama about morning news shows, a sci-fi show from the creator of ‘Battlestar Galactica,’ an ‘Amazing Stories’ reboot from Steven Spielberg and a bunch more.