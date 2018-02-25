Samsung’s press conference at MWC in Barcelona is happening today. The conference starts at 6 PM CET (5 PM GMT, 12 PM EST, 9 AM PST). You can also check out our liveblog to get our commentary on Samsung’s news.

And of course, everybody is waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. Details about the company’s new flagship devices already leaked, but we don’t know much about new software features. You don’t want to miss this one — Samsung’s conferences are always full of surprises.

You can check it out live via Samsung’s official stream above, and stay tuned on TechCrunch.com for ongoing coverage of all the news coming out of MWC.