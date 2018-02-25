Mobile World Congress isn’t always a huge show for Samsung (last year we got a couple of tablets and some vague 5G news), but this year the company’s not messing around. Between the many teasers and seemingly endless deluge of leaks, the Galaxy S9 is all but announced at this point.

Even so, once of the nice things about the company is that it always seems to have a little something extra up its sleeve, and we’re sure to see a surprise or two at today’s press conference. Besides, it’s still Sunday morning in the U.S., so it’s not like you’ve got anywhere more exciting to be than in front of your computer, watching it all unfold live from Barcelona.

We’ll see you right here at 9AM PT/Noon ET.