A ‘Black Panther’ moment

This week we’re bringing you a special edition of CTRL+T, the podcast that examines TechCrunch stories through a cultural lens.

You might have heard that Marvel released a film called Black Panther last week and it saw near-record crowds descend on theaters all over the world. The CTRL+T podcast team was among them.

We headed to Oakland on an unseasonably cold-for-California evening and waited in line at the Grand Lake Theater for about 90 minutes. While in that line, we talked to a few people to see how they felt about this Black Panther moment in time — with the dulcet tones of a corner trumpeter playing in the background.

We chat about the film, what it means and its impact on comic book audiences — an interesting conversation given the fact that my co-host, Megan Rose Dickey, and I don’t read comic books on the regular (or at all, really). Also caught on tape was a little run-in we had with a sign. It wasn’t me.

Subscribe to CTRL+T on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Overcast, CastBox or whatever other podcast platform you can find and give us a five-star rating.