Original Content podcast: Netflix’s ‘Mute’ is a big disappointment

Mute is the latest film from Duncan Jones, the director of Moon and Source Code. He’s called it his Don Quixote, a passion project that he’s been pursuing for well over a decade.

The movie goes live on Netflix today, so Jordan Crook, Darrell Etherington and Anthony Ha — your hosts on the Original Content podcast — all checked it out.

We’re fans of Jones’ work, and of the cast, which includes Alexander Skarsgard as a mute bartender who has to go searching for his girlfriend, as well Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux as morally ambiguous doctors. But we weren’t fans of the movie, which offers a muddled plot in a not-terribly-imaginative future Berlin. Somehow, it even makes Paul Rudd unlikeable.

We also discussed the week’s streaming and entertainment news, including a bizarre special from Netflix, continuing outages at Hulu, and Black Panther‘s extraordinary box office success.

