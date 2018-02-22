MyBagCheck lets you drop off your bags anywhere

MyBagCheck is a clever system that ensures you’ll be able to spend those extra few hours in a foreign city without having to lug around 50 pounds of Samsonite. The founder, Micah B. Lewis, created the app to allow people who have bags to get those bags picked up and stored during the day, something every traveler would love.

The app is self-funded and Lewis spent $60,000 of his own money to build it out. It is in the iOS App Store now.

“We are the only on-demand mobile application that picks up, stores and delivers bags/luggage in the NYC Metro 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Lewis. “No other company does this in the United States.

“I’ve created an entire new segment of business,” he said.

Prices vary based on your location and duration, but Lewis’ team will pick up and store your bag from nearly anywhere in New York.

Lewis says the inspiration for the app came when he spent a day in New York and had to lug a laptop bag and shopping around the city and couldn’t get back to his hotel to drop them off.

“With my hands full I had miss out on the impromptu bar crawl because I didn’t want to lug all that stuff around. While walking to the train, I thought to myself there needs to be a better way to get this stuff home so I can stay out and have fun with friends,” he said.

The service is in beta now and he already has a number of paying — and hands-free — customers.