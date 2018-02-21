Ford’s president of North America exits the company due to ‘inappropriate behavior’

Ford today announced the departure of Raj Nair, Ford’s president of North America and former executive vice president, Product Development and chief technical officer. According to a press release, he is leaving the company following a recent internal investigation that found certain behavior by Nair was “inconsistent with the company’s code of conduct.” Nair worked at Ford since 1987.

“We made this decision after a thorough review and careful consideration,” said Ford president and CEO Jim Hackett in a released statement. “Ford is deeply committed to providing and nurturing a safe and respectful culture and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values.”

Ford included a comment from Nair in the press release announcing his exit: “I sincerely regret that there have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviors consistent with the principles that the Company and I have always espoused. I continue to have the utmost faith in the people of Ford Motor Company and wish them continued success in the future.”

This news comes a day after TechCrunch discovered the departure of the CEO and co-founder of Chariot, Ali Vahabzadeh, acquired by Ford in September 2016. Ford confirmed he was no longer at the company but declined to comment on the nature of his exit. We heard Vahabzadeh was actually fired in early February after employees co-signed a letter to Ford’s CEO James Hackett complaining about toxic work culture and poor employee retention.

Featured Image: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images