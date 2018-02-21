Facebook opens registration for its annual F8 developer conference

Facebook has just opened up registration for its annual F8 developer conference.

Last year, Zuck and company talked about augmented reality, brain-computer interfaces and a complete rewrite of its React framework. Facebook has had a turbulent year in the news, and the company has made some significant moves to restructure how its users are interacting with its products, so expect to hear a lot more details about the evolving future of the platform.

Also expect to hear some of this from Zuckerberg himself and Facebook’s other key leaders. The company will be hosting sessions spanning key topics like “AR, VR, AI, open source, community, social good, growing your business and more,” according to the company. In a blog post highlighting some of the familiar details of the conference, FB VP of Platform Partnerships Ime Archibong detailed that a focus of the event will be to “explore new ways we can build community and bring the world closer together.”

In terms of logistics, the conference will again return to the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose on May 1 and 2. Tickets are $595. You can register for F8 here. As in the past, Facebook will make available live streams of the keynotes, and we will — of course — be covering the news emerging from it with hawkish eyes.