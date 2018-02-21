‘Alto’s Odyssey’ is now available on iOS and it’s wonderful

Alto’s Adventure could be my most-played game on iOS. I spent countless hours on flights getting lost in the serene landscape offered in the game. To me it’s a satisfying mix of adventure and mindless pleasure. The sequel is now available on iOS and it’s even better than the first.

As Darrell explains here, the new game has the same magic as the original, but this time Alto is carving up sand dunes instead of ski slopes. There are multiple landscapes, complete with castles, hot air balloons, water, shipwrecks and all sorts of gorgeous bits that make up the beautiful game. But no llamas. Thankfully the game still feels like Alto’s adventure, but with more to experience and explore.

The game costs $4.99 and is currently only available on iOS. The developer told TechCrunch last week the game will eventually be on Android but did not give a timetable.