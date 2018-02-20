Artificial Intelligence
Conversable

Hypergiant helps big brands look beyond the AI buzzwords

Posted by
Next Story

Tresorit adds file restore to its e2e encrypted cloud storage service

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are phrases that get tossed around a lot these days, to the point where they’re starting to seem meaningless. In fact, Ben Lamm said he’s seen the problem firsthand at his chatbot startup Conversable.

“We kind of noticed this huge gap,” Lamm said. “Everybody has an emotional reaction to AI, everybody wants AI, nobody seems to know what that means.”

So Lamm founded a new startup called Hypergiant, which will work with large brands and enterprises to address what he described as “this hunger for pragmatism in AI.”

In his view, most existing AI solutions either require “super powerful” technology, or they’re “complete BS marketing fluff.” Lamm’s goal is to find the sweet spot in the middle, where the technology can be used by Fortune 500 companies to solve real business problems.

For example, Hypergiant has already worked with TGI Friday’s to create Flanagan, an AI-powered mixologist. Sound gimmicky? Well, Lamm said Flanagan allows the restaurant chain to collect more data about its customers’ tastes, and to increase loyalty by offering personalized drink recommendations.

There are actually three divisions within Hypergiant. At Hypergiant Applied Sciences, the team will be working to develop and commercialize its own AI products. However, when it comes to working with brand costumers, Lamm said Hypergiant Space Age Solutions (yes, that’s the real name) will happily adopt whatever technology best meets the customer’s needs.

And then there’s Hypergiant Ventures, which invests in AI startups. It’s already backed Pilosa, Cerebri AI and Clearblade.

Lamm founded Hypergiant with two of his old colleagues from Chaotic Moon, the technology studio that Accenture acquired in 2015 — John Fremont (who served as artificial intelligence lead at Accenture after the acquisition and is now Hypergiant’s chief strategy officer) and Will Womble (who serves as chief revenue officer). And while Lamm is Hypergiant’s executive chairman and CEO, he’ll continue working as CEO at Conversable.

Featured Image: Aniwhite/Shutterstock

Crunchbase

  • Conversable

    • Founded 2016
    • Overview The Conversable platform helps companies deliver on-demand content, customer self-service, and conversational commerce via major messaging and voice applications, including Facebook, Twitter, SMS, Amazon Echo, Slack, Kik Skype, and more. The Conversable SaaS platform is the first social enterprise software for creating smart, automated customer engagement conversational flows through messaging channels. …
    • Location Austin, Texas
    • Founders Andrew Busey, Ben Lamm
    • Website http://www.conversable.com
    • Full profile for Conversable

  • Ben Lamm

    • Bio Ben Lamm is a serial technology entrepreneur that builds intelligent and transformative businesses. He is currently the CEO and founder of Conversable, the leading AI-driven conversational platform that helps brands reach their customers through automated experiences on all major messaging and voice platforms. Most recently Lamm founded Hypergiant, the Office of Machine Intelligence and serves on …
    • Full profile for Ben Lamm

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Conversable
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Tresorit adds file restore to its e2e encrypted cloud storage service

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard