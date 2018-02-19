The $20 Wyze security camera gets a sequel with improved intelligence and Amazon Echo support

The team behind WyzeCam is full of surprises. First they introduced a $20 plug and play security camera in October of last year, and now they’re already back with the sequel. The simply titled WyzeCam v2 is here, less than half a year later, bringing with it some pretty welcome updates.

The first version of the camera actually scored some pretty decent reviews for all it was able to pack into such a low cost piece of hardware. The original did 1080p video with night vision and featured such security camera mainstays as motion and sound detection, sending alerts when it heard the beep of a smoke alarm going off.

Still priced at $20 through the company’s site, the v2 packs many of those same features and adds key updates like upgraded AI to help identify the objects it sends motion alerts for. There’s also some Alexa support on board here, according to Engadget.

It’s not the full deal with voice commands, but you will be able to view videos through the video screens on the Echo Spot and Show. That upgrade is set to roll out next month, along with IFTTT support. The hardware’s gotten a bit of an upgrade, as well, with an improved video sensor (though still 1080p max) and better audio capture.

The new version of the dirt cheap camera is available for pre-order now and should start shipping by the end of the month.