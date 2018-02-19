Join me for an evening of crypto with writers Paul Vigna and Michael Casey

Next week I’m pleased to announce that I’m going to have Paul Vigna and Michael Casey, authors of The Truth Machine, on stage with me at Knotel, a co-working and event space in Manhattan. I’d love for you to come.

You can RSVP here. It’s happening on February 28 at 7pm and it will feature a 35-minute talk with two of the top writers in crypto. These guys literally wrote the book on Bitcoin and their new book is about to hit store shelves. They were kind enough to give us a few minutes of their time to talk about the book, ICOs, and the future of crypto. It’s going to be great.

Please sign up now as space is limited. I’ll see you next week!