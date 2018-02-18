Robot assistants and a marijuana incubator

We’ve had plenty of time to get used to our robot overlords and Boston Dynamics is helping us get there. This week we talk about the company’s addition of a door-opening arm to its SpotMini robot. It’s not spooky at all.

We then switch gears and discuss Facebook’s Messenger for Kids. Is it good, bad or the company’s master plan to get every last human being with a smartphone on the platform?

Later in the episode, MRD chats with Lanese Martin, co-founder of the Hood Incubator. The Hood Incubator is an Oakland-based organization that aims to foster equity in the marijuana industry. Through its programming, Hood Incubator supports people of color building businesses in the legal marijuana industry.

Featured Image: Bloomberg / Contributor/Getty Images