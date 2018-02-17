Steve Gillmor
Denis Pombriant
Esteban Kolsky
Gillmor Gang: Where’s The Beef
Posted by Steve Gillmor (@stevegillmor)
The Gang catches its breath as cryptocurrency crashes and rebounds, Facebook attacks its stream or does it, and publishers and their aggregators cozy up to a wave of bundling.
@stevegillmor, ekolsky, @DenisPombriant
Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor
