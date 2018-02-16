Cloudflare is protecting the internet using groovy lava lamps
Cloudflare has a unique way of protecting a huge portion of the world’s internet. They call it their Wall of Entropy; a wall lined with lava lamps that are being filmed with a camera. That data is then converted to numbers jumbled up with a couple other sources of randomness in other parts of the world, like a Geiger counter and a chaotic pendulum, and is then fed into an algorithm with a variety of other sources to create some really intense cryptography.
I was lucky enough to get to check out the bubbling lava lamp wall first-hand. Check out the video up above to learn more.
Producer: Tito Hamze (@titoyooo) Gregory Manalo (@manalopictures)
Writer: Tito Hamze
Host: Tito Hamze
Editor: Gregory Manalo
Shooter: Gregory Manalo
