Assur.com is an insurance aggregator without all the clutter

French startup Assur.com lets you find and compare all sorts of insurance products without having to enter all your personal information. While insurance aggregators are nothing new, they usually ask you for your email address, phone number and more. And chances are those companies are going to spam you with offers.

But Assur.com has a different approach as you don’t have to enter any information in a text field. It’s all about browsing a well-organized database of insurance products. For now, Assur.com is focusing on the French market and French insurance products.

An insurance aggregator makes a lot of sense now that you can subscribe to insurance products without having to go to a brick-and-mortar store to sign a contract. It’s often as easy as signing up to Facebook.

The startup has categorized over 600 insurance products from dozens of companies. You can find an insurance product for your car, your home, your next trip or even a healthcare insurance.

Chances are you might care a lot about your health but not so much about your old and dusty car. There are usually three different levels of coverage for each category.

You can then click on different insurance products. You’ll be redirected to the insurer’s website and Assur.com is going to get some referral revenue.

You can feel that Assur.com is still quite young as you can’t find all the information you need. Eventually, the company wants to automate the listings as much as possible and build an AI-powered search engine for insurance products. It sounds like a promising start with an interesting vision.