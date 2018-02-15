Let’s meet in New York

I’ve been holding a series of micro meetups in New York over the past few years and I thought we should have one on February 28 to talk about token sales/ICOs. I’ll bring in an outside speaker and I’d love to have one or two companies pitch who are working on their own token. If you would like to be on a panel with me or pitch in front of the group email john@techcrunch.com with the subject line “New York.”

We’ll hold it from 7pm to 9pm in Manhattan at Knotel, 655 Madison Avenue. You can RSVP here. We welcome six-packs and snacks if you remember.

Again, these are very informal events I like to do to help founders get a handle on new topics. Would love to see you there.