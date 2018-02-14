‘Glee’ and ‘American Horror Story’ co-creator Ryan Murphy signs exclusive deal with Netflix

Another high-profile TV producer is going all-in with Netflix: Ryan Murphy has signed what the streaming service describes as “a multi-year deal to produce new series and films exclusively at Netflix, starting July 1, 2018.”

Murphy’s credits include Glee, American Horror Story, American Crime Story and The Normal Heart. He already had a relationship with Netflix, thanks to his upcoming shows Ratched (a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest) and The Politician.

This deal, which The New York Times reports could be worth up to $300 million, makes the relationship exclusive. However, Murphy’s existing Fox shows (including Crime Story and Horror Story on FX, as well as 9-11 on Fox) will continue to air on their current networks.

“The history of this moment is not lost on me,” Murphy said in the announcement. “I am a gay kid from Indiana who moved to Hollywood in 1989 with $55 dollars in savings in my pocket, so the fact that my dreams have crystallized and come true in such a major way is emotional and overwhelming to me.”

Last year, Netflix made waves by striking an exclusive deal with Shonda Rhimes, the producer behind Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal. That deal was estimated to be worth $100 million.

Rhimes discussed her decision on TechCrunch’s CTRL-T podcast, where she said that Netflix is appealing because she can adopt any format that “feels correct with the story you’re telling.”

Featured Image: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images